Germany has hired Cornerstone Government Affairs to develop a communications strategy to highlight its political and economic cooperation with the US.

That effort is focused on Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Oklahoma.

Cornerstone’s contract calls for it to “determine which of the German Embassy’s existing key messages should be highlighted and identify any topic areas that may be sensitive or should be avoided in particular settings.”

The firm will identify reporters and media platforms that are most likely to be consumed by political and business leaders, as well as recommendations on how to work with them.

It will recommend partners to participate in events such as panel discussions/fireside chats, and to write op-eds and letters-to-the-editor.

The work, which kicked off this month, is on behalf of the German Information Center. Project fee is $40K.

Cornerstone’s effort comes following the collapse of Germany’s government on Dec. 16 as chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a vote of no-confidence in Parliament.