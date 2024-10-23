United Healthcare has hired DC-based Guidepost Strategies for issues related to Medicare/Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and pharmacy benefits.

Guidepost partner Jennifer Porsch, who did a 16-year stint advising members of the Senate Democratic leadership (including New York’s Chuck Schumer and Washington’s Patty Murray), handles the effort.

She is supported by Guidepost principal Michael Bain, who was Democratic staff member at the Appropriations Committee.

United Healthcare also works with Ballard Partners, which it hired in September to deal with veterans issues.

Ballard’s team includes former Florida Republican Congressman Jeff Miller, who chaired the Veterans Affairs Committee and counseled the 2016 Trump campaign; Michael LaRosa, press secretary for First Lady Jill Biden; and Brian Ballard.