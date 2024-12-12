(L-R) Karah Davenport, Jennifer Flanery, Jacqueline Wilson

Stratacomm promotes Karah Davenport, Jennifer Flanery and Jacqueline Wilson to equity partners in the agency. The were all previously SVPs. Davenport, who has worked at Stratcomm’s Detroit office for 17 years, leverages her deep expertise in the automotive sector to help clients simplify complex and technical topics for public consumption. Flannery, a 10-year veteran at the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, provides senior-level communications strategy and leads the team that serves the agency’s largest client. Wilson, who also works in Stratacomm’s D.C. office, provides counsel on transportation, infrastructure, mobility and safety issues. “Karah, Jennifer and Jacqueline each bring unique strengths and perspectives to the Stratacomm partnership and are role models for the agency,” said Stratacomm managing partner Bill Buff.

Sonika Patel

P.F. Chang’s appoints Sonika Patel as CMO. Patel was most recently SVP and head of marketing for Ticketmaster North America, where she led marketing efforts across sports, music and entertainment. She has also held senior marketing and brand positions at DoorDash, Danone and PepsiCo. At P.F. Chang’s, Patel will oversee the development and execution of the company's global marketing strategy, with a focus on fostering brand loyalty, driving customer engagement and strengthening its market position. "Her breadth of experience across diverse industries will be instrumental in helping to ensure we reach a wide range of customers " said P.F. Chang's CEO and president Eduardo Luz.

Julien Sauvage

Cordial, an enterprise marketing platform, appoints Julien Sauvage as CMO. Sauvage was most recently group vice president, marketing at revenue platform Clari. He has also held executive positions at Gong, Salesforce and Talend. Sauvage will spearhead Cordial's go-to-market vision. "Julien brings a unique blend of expertise in AI and marketing technology and a keen customer-first mentality. With him at the helm of our go-to-market strategy, we'll continue helping marketers understand their customers more deeply, drive better conversations and create more impactful marketing experiences," said Cordial CEO and co-founder Jeremy Swift.