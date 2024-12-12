(L-R) Nirav Suchak,

Fay Li

ICR promotes Nirav Suchak to West Coast general manager, ICR Technology PR and hires Fay Li as managing director, ICR Technology PR. Suchak, who has been with ICR since 2016, is currently an SVP at the firm and will retain that role. He is tasked with helping to build and strengthen the firm’s foundation, business development, people leadership and marketing efforts in the region, while continuing to lead strategic communications programs for the firm’s existing technology sector clients. Li was most recently founder and CEO of Praxcomm Strategies, a Silicon Valley technology PR consultancy. She previously held executive roles at FleishmanHillard, Lumina Communications and Fenton. At ICR, she will help grow the technology practice, while expanding the breadth of services available to clients, including investor relations and IPO planning. “The addition of these two experienced leaders on the West Coast is a strategic step toward advancing the next phase of growth for ICR’s Technology Practice,” said ICR co-founder and CEO Tom Ryan.

Natasha Fishman

Marquee Brands, a holding company whose brands include Martha Stewart, Sur La Table and America’s Test Kitchen, hires Natasha Fishman as CMO. Fishman joins the company from Authentic Brands Group, where she was chief communications officer. She was previously at Mattel as SVP brand and senior director of global digital media, and has served as director, retail development at Sesame Workshop. At Marquee Brands, Fishman will lead marketing, creative and corporate communications. “Her experience in building brand value and driving growth through thoughtful strategy and partnership will be integral to strengthening our market leadership and unlocking new opportunities across our global portfolio,” said Marquee Brands CEO Heath Golden.

(L-R) Adrienne Morgan, Isys Caffey-Horne

Stripe Theory, an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency, promotes Adrienne Morgan to president and head of performance marketing, and Isys Caffey-Horne to president and head of strategic communications and reputation management. Morgan, who joined Stripe Theory in 2018, has served as head of content/digital marketing at Jackson Spalding and VP, strategic growth at advertising firm Big Sea. Caffey-Horne, who was previously SVP, communications strategy at Stripe Theory, came to the firm in 2018 from Edelman, where she served in positions including VP and global deputy lead of its family business and foundation vertical. “These two executives are powerhouse thinkers and force multipliers, and I look forward to seeing the progress they will create together in this new era of Stripe,” said Michale Nyman, founder and CEO of the Accelerated Community of Companies, which owns Stripe Theory.