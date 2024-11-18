BGR Government Affairs has signed a $600K one-year pact to provide strategic guidance and government affairs counsel to conflict-ridden Somalia.

The firm will reach out to US government officials, NGOs and decision-makers on behalf of the Horn of Africa country's clients.

Somalia was in the news on December 15 as Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan brokered an agreement to end its yearlong dispute with Ethiopia.

Landlocked Ethiopia in Jan. 2023 struck a deal with Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland to build a port and military base. In return, Ethiopia promised to give formal diplomatic recognition to Somaliland, which split from Somalia in 1991.

Somalia blasted the Ethiopian move as a violation of its sovereignty.

Erdogan plans to visit Somalia and Ethiopia early next year to cement the deal.

BGR’s Lester Munson, who heads the international practice; and Steven Eisner, a former president of the US-Africa Business Center, handle the Somalia work.

The contract went into effect on Dec 1.