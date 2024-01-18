As diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) programs face increasing scrutiny and politicization, the conversation around their purpose and implementation has become more urgent than ever. Nick Nelson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Purpose at Edelman, joined Doug Simon on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast to discuss findings from the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Business & Racial Justice in America. They also explore how businesses can lead the charge in creating equitable workplaces.

Doug starts by addressing a striking statistic from Edelman’s report: “Nearly two out of three politicians are using language that undermines trust in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Is there a way to combat that so it can’t be weaponized?”

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion inherently benefit everyone,” Nick explains. “It’s not taking opportunities away from any given community; it’s expanding the pathways for those who traditionally have been systemically blocked from opportunities.” For Nick, the solution begins with creating safe spaces where honest and constructive conversations can take place.

Doug raises an intriguing point about whether DEI needs a new identity to avoid mischaracterization. “Do we need to call it something more, um, harder to disparage or re-identify, like Smart Workforce 2035?” he asks.

“There’s no rule that it has to be called DEI,” he notes. “Some organizations use DEIB, where B stands for belonging, or JEDI—justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.” He also emphasizes the importance of spelling out the acronym to increase resonance: “When we articulated the acronym fully—diversity, equity, and inclusion—it resonated more than just DEI.”

Throughout the conversation, Nick underscores the need for transparency. “It’s easy to say DEI does this or that, but if I can’t see it, it’s harder to grasp,” he explains. He advocates for sharing tangible results, such as increases in representation within leadership roles or progress in advancing historically excluded groups. “Being able to show how you’ve made progress makes it real and easier for people to see their role in it,” he says. Nick also emphasizes inclusivity in participation, stating, “Just because you don’t have a DEI title, doesn’t mean you can’t participate in DEI.”

Doug builds on this, highlighting how communicators can drive engagement by involving broader audiences. “I love that idea of having a broader audience be part of affinity groups,” he says, noting the opportunity to foster shared perspectives and dialogue.

Nick points to one of the most compelling findings in Edelman’s report: “People were nearly three times as likely to say their employer was doing a good job at addressing racism compared to the government.” He sees this as a significant opportunity for businesses to take the lead. “Employees want to work at a place where they can see themselves and know their employer will take a stand on social issues,” he explains. “Business meeting the moment and exceeding the moment shows how important employee buy-in is.”

When asked about who should deliver DEI messaging, Nick highlights an unexpected insight: “C-suite leaders and chief diversity officers rank lower on the trust scale than peers, managers, and desk mates.” The solution? Equip all employees to amplify the message. “If my manager takes a message from the CEO and says, ‘I support this, let me know how I can help,’ that tends to create much more trust,” Nick says.

Despite the challenges, Nick remains hopeful. “The pendulum has to swing back,” he notes, acknowledging the predictable backlash against DEI initiatives in recent years. “Intentional investment and committing to the work ensure that DEI can thrive.”

He encourages organizations to hold their ground, citing an example of a company that stood firm despite public criticism. “Their response to backlash was simply, ‘Yes, and?’ They stayed committed because it was the right thing to do and because it had tangible business outcomes.”

Nick closes by emphasizing the importance of persistence and education in fostering inclusive workplaces. “When your employees feel like they belong, they are your strongest advocates,” he says. “Opening dialogue and painting the picture of what DEI can achieve is a great opportunity.”

D S Simon Media is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].