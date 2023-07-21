Mercury Public Affairs has signed a $100K monthly pact with Stand with Ukraine to identify and build relationships with the members of the Trump transition team who will impact US aid to Ukraine.

Partner Bryan Lanza, who served as communications director for the first Trump White House transition team, spearheads that effort.

Mercury will arrange meetings with incoming policymakers to position Stand with Ukraine as a thought leader and resource for matters dealing with the Russian invasion of the country.

The firm’s contract went into effect on December 1 and runs through May 31. It automatically renews unless terminated by either party on thirty days prior written notice.

Lanza was deputy communications director for the Trump/Pence campaign, and communications director for Citizens United.

Stand with Ukraine is a Toronto-based non-profit advocacy organization.

It hired Plus Communications in September to a $70K monthly contract to push for continued support for Ukraine. That pact runs through Jan. 31.

Omnicom owns Mercury and Plus Communications.