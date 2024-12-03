FINN Partners is selected to lead North American communications for luxury hospitality bran Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group as well as providing reputation management of its global portfolio. FINN Partners’ Hong Kong office has been representing the brand in Southeast Asia since 2015. In this new engagement, FINN will provide ongoing strategic guidance of MOHG’s annual PR and communications initiatives, including expansion news, property updates, crisis communications partnerships and thought leadership. MOHG operates 41 hotels, 12 residences and 25 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories, with more projects under development. “We are confident that FINN Partners’ deep expertise in luxury hospitality and strategic insight will be instrumental in driving our growth and strengthening our position in this vital region,” said MOHG director of global communications Chris Orlikowski.

Strategic Objectives adds the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides to its client roster. The agency will lead an integrated communications program for The Difference Campaign, an initiative to build a state-of-the-art, fully accessible national Dog Guide training school. The effort will include national media relations in addition to out-of-home and social media storytelling. The 89,000-square-foot facility will allow LFCDG to expand its capacity to train and match more Dog Guides with Canadians living with disabilities. “Strategic Objectives stood out to us because of their ability to craft compelling campaigns that inspire action and connect with Canadians on a personal level,” saud Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides CEO Bev Crandell.

5WPR is named agency of record for SkinSpirit, a provider of Botox and dermal filler treatments. 5W scope of work will include media relations, influencer partnerships, thought leadership and brand storytelling. Its efforts will highlight the brand's services and industry leadership. The agency will also lead SkinSpirit's paid influencer strategy. Founded in 2003, SkinSpirit has become one of the top destinations for advanced aesthetic skincare in the United States. “This partnership will be an exciting opportunity to further enhance our brand visibility and allow us to connect deeper with our community in innovative ways,” said SkinSpirit CEO and co-founder Lynn Heublein.