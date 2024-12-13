Amanda Kelley

Inkhouse brings on Amanda Kelley as EVP and New York general manager. Kelley was most recently director of global PR and content at CIC, a company that builds and operates innovation campuses. Before that, she was a VP at Team LEWIS and 5WPR. In her new role, Kelley will focus on growing and managing Inkhouse’s New York team, providing strategic leadership for many of the firm’s tech and consumer clients. She will also work with agency leadership to continue building Inkhouse’s reputation. “Amanda’s combination of smarts and kind leadership will help Inkhouse continue to grow its New York presence and ability to service market leaders in consumer, financial services, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, among others,” said Inkhouse CEO Jason Morris.

Mike Steavenson

Highwire names Mike Steavenson EVP of its enterprise technology practice. Steavenson was previously practice lead in FleishmanHillard’s tech practice, in addition to serving as an SVP and partner. He has also been group account director in Allison’s digital media and tech practice. As head of Highwire’s enterprise tech practice, Steavenson is tasked with helping B2B technology clients craft compelling stories, manage reputational risks, and achieve transformative growth. Highwire has also promoted Jason Mayde, who was previously head of information technology at the agency, to chief technology officer. “Mike and Jason’s addition to Highwire’s executive leadership team reflects our commitment to investing in industry-leading talent that drives innovation and transformative solutions for our clients,” said Highwire interim CEO Carol Carrubba.

(L-R) Janine Warner, Laurel Tiedeman,

Melissa Simon

Crowe PR promotes Janine Warner, Laurel Tiedeman and Melissa Simon to leadership positions at the agency. Warner, who was previously group manager, healthcare and technology, will now serve as director of the division. Before coming to the agency, she worked at 5WPR and Relevance International. Warner will continue to lead campaigns and provide strategic counsel to clients. Tiedeman, formerly a senior account manager, is now group manager of destinations, resorts and experiences. Simon, who previously served as social media coordinator, has been promoted to integrated PR manager. “Janine, Laurel and Melissa have consistently demonstrated remarkable dedication and exemplary leadership,” said Crowe PR senior director of communications Natalia Barclay.