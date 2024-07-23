Qorvis, which is the long-time firm of energy-rich Saudi Arabia, has agreed to provide DC representation to the Moscow-based Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia.

It will handle matters related to LNG projects and compliance with sanctions put into place following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Grace Fenstermaker, managing partner of Qorvis’ EMEA region, handles the account.

She has advised corporations and high-net-worth individuals in the energy and banking sectors on emerging sanctions, compliance, and foreign policy changes currently pending before the US.

Bethesda-based AF International also works for the Union under a contract that is signed in November.