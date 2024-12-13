Plano, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, wants to hire a firm to develop an economic development plan as the city approaches "build out" and slower expansion.
Plano (TX) Wants EcoDev Plan as Growth Slows
Thu., Dec. 19, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
