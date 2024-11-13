To reach younger consumers, communicators might need to narrow their scope a little, a brand devotion study from strategic communications agency Confidant and marketing insights firm Vyta says.

Close to half (45 percent) of the Gen Z, Millennial and Gen X Americans surveyed for “The Cult of Everything” report said that they feel a stronger sense of connection to the niche communities they belong to than they do to mainstream culture.

When you factor in that close to nine out of 10 (88 percent) of respondents said that they participate in niche communities, the power of those specialized groups becomes evident. That power is something that the study says marketers should be paying attention to.

“Fragmented cultural landscapes are contributing to a new type of brand devotion,” the study’s authors note, “where loyalty to institutions is less significant than loyalty to a set of cultural cues embodied by brands.”

The ties between members of niche communities can lead to a sense of trust that is pivotal in forming brand connections. Over half (53 percent) of respondents said that a sense of community between fans/customers is a major factor in whether or not they form a connection to a brand.

Once a consumer has developed that connection, it can be easily transmitted to other members of their niche community. More than a third of respondents (36 percent) said they actively advocate for their brand to others, and over half (55 percent) said that they regularly discuss their favorite brands.

The study emphasizes that a key element in forming lasting brand relationships with niche communities is maintaining a sense of authenticity. The way to develop that authenticity, it says, is providing “tangible recognition.”

For example, loyalty programs were widely considered as an effective community-building method, with 62 percent of respondents giving them a thumbs-up. Offering personalized experiences (36 percent) was also thought of as an effective tool.

Inauthenticity, however, was a major turn-off. If influencer marketing is not grounded in a particular community, respondents say, its effectiveness plummets to four to eight percent.

When it comes to holding on to consumers, the old standbys still have the most powerful effect. Respondents noted that quality decline (59 percent) and poor customer service (43 percent) endangered brand commitment far more than a lack of alignment on values (23 percent).

“Audiences will forgive an authentic brand that sometimes misses on messaging far more readily than one that leads with values but fails on fundamentals,” the report concludes.

“The Cult of Everything” was based on responses from 1,000 respondents across Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X, compiled by Pollfish between Sept. 18 and 30 of this year.