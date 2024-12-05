Uproar PR is acquired by Moburst, a mobile-first digital marketing agency. Uproar, which provides PR services to clients in such industries as technology, consumer products, lifestyle and healthcare, will now be known as Uproar by Moburst, operating as Moburst’s PR division. Acquiring Uproar gives Moburst an office in Orlando, expanding its presence in the US. The company has existing offices in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv and London. The integration allows both agencies to offer end-to-end marketing solutions, including marketing strategy services for digital, mobile apps and social media; organic services for sites and apps; earned media using PR and thought leadership, full creative and video production capabilities; media planning and buying; influencer marketing and full scale development skills. “Acquiring Uproar instantly gives us an incredibly talented, full-service PR division that we can utilize for both existing and new clients to help them scale and become category leaders,” said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar.

Greenough Communications introduces Greenough BrandLab, which will work with brands in such areas as executive communications and visibility; issues response; corporate video development; employer brand activations; and go-to-market strategies. In addition to the agency’s senior team, the new initiative leverages technical writers, media specialists, creative designers, and growth and performance marketers to provide an immersive approach for clients. The agency says its goal with BrandLab is to not only increase brand visibility but to deepen brand understanding, expand influence and ultimately drive meaningful action that supports a client’s business objectives.

careviso, a healthcare technology solutions company, releases a survey that takes a look at the impact of communication gaps and financial transparency on patient experiences. Eight out of ten (80 percent) of the patients surveyed reported experiencing confusion or miscommunication between healthcare providers and insurance companies regarding prior authorizations at least sometimes. In addition, only about 19 percent of patients said they are usually or always aware of coverage details and costs before undergoing medical procedures. “As patients continue to bear the brunt of inefficiencies in the healthcare system, it’s clear that better communication and financial transparency are necessary,” said careviso chief technology officer Brandon Blais.