Patrick Kilcur, who has served as EVP, US government affairs at the Motion Picture Association since 2019, in coming on board at Ballard Partners, as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office.

At the MPA, Kilcur oversaw all government relations functions and policy initiatives in the US for the association and its member companies, which include Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon Studios.

Before joining the MPA, he worked for Sen. Mitch McConnell as Republican Floor Assistant, one of several Senate staff positions he held.

“Patrick’s long-standing relationships with leadership in the U.S. Senate and his expertise in the entertainment industry broaden our firm’s reach substantially in Washington and Hollywood,” said Ballard Partners founder and president Brian Ballard.