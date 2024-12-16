Uzma Rawn Dowler

Major League Baseball promotes Uzma Rawn Dowler to CMO, effective January 2025. Dowler has been with MLB since 2015, most recently serving as SVP, global corporate partnerships. She was previously a VP at sports sales and advisory firm Premier Partnerships and coordinator, team marketing and business operations for the NBA. In her new post, Rawn will lead MLB’s global marketing efforts partnering with league executives across all operations, revenue and technology departments and the 30 MLB clubs. “Combined with her energetic personality, never-ending commitment to the game and cross-industry relationships, Uzma can help bring baseball closer to our fans and partners alike—both in the U.S. and around the world,” said commissioner of baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

Stella Hall

LILT, an AI-powered translation and content generation platform, appoints Stella Hall as VP of marketing. Hall was most recently director of growth marketing at Truework, an income and employment verification platform for mortgage lenders, consumer lenders and property managers. Before that, she led marketing efforts for Europe and North America at online course provider Coursera. Her initial focus at LILT will be on gaining a deeper understanding of the platform's customers, auditing its go-to-market strategy, and laying growth plans for 2025. "Stella's proven expertise, boundless enthusiasm and commitment to equity align perfectly with LILT's mission," said LILT CEO and co-founder Spence Green.

Michael Barr

Norfolk Southern Corporation names Michael Barr VP investor relations and treasurer. Barr was most recently managing director at asset management firm Neuberger Berman, where he worked extensively with transportation and logistics companies including Norfolk Southern, CSX and Union Pacific. In his new position, Barr will lead efforts to strengthen investor relations and optimize the company’s financial performance. “His expertise in financial management, coupled with his experience in the transportation industry, will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy, deliver safe and reliable service for our customers, and provide long-term shareholder value," said Norfolk Southern CFO Jason Zampi.