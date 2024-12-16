Delaney Kempner

New York Police commissioner Jessica Tisch has named Delaney Kempner deputy commissioner of public information, effective Jan. 13.

She will succeed the combative Tarik Sheppard, a friend of Mayor Eric Adams, who will be remembered for scuffling with interim commissioner Tom Donlon during a photo op at the New York City Marathon.

Kempner is communications director for New York State attorney general Letitia James.

Prior to joining James in 2018, Kempner did stints at Marathon Strategies and SKDKnickerbocker.

Tisch said in a statement that Kemper “is well versed in the fast-moving dynamic world of the nation’s largest media market, and possesses a strong fluency in law enforcement communications.”

Carlos Nieves, assistant commissioner of public information, will served as deputy commissioner until Kempner joins the NYPD.