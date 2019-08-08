As the largest ethnic minority group in the United States, with $2.8 trillion in purchasing power, the Hispanic community represents a significant opportunity for brands. Each year, many brands refine their strategies to engage diverse audiences, including the growing Hispanic community.

Yerddy Lanfranco, Senior Vice President of Growth and Partnerships for Platforms & Intelligence at KINESSO, joined Doug Simon on the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast to share insights on creating culturally relevant and impactful holiday marketing campaigns.

When discussing what brands need to know about reaching Hispanic audiences during the holidays, Doug highlights the importance of understanding multigenerational households and their unique dynamics. Yerddy expands on this, emphasizing that successful holiday marketing to the Hispanic community requires more than just translating English-language campaigns. “Cultural relevance is not just about speaking Spanish,” she says. “It’s really, truly about connecting with the traditions of the Hispanic community and the experiences we learn as families.”

She discusses the family-centered nature of Hispanic culture, explaining how shared experiences shape holiday traditions. “Watching TV is not just something you do on your own,” she notes. “It’s a family activity—whether during dinner, after dinner, or while preparing meals.” Campaigns that feature family-oriented moments, like exchanging gifts between generations or gathering over a cup of coffee, can resonate deeply.

Doug also raises the critical role of cultivating new talent to improve representation and understanding in marketing and communications. Yerddy shares how her work with the Center for Hispanic Communications at Florida State University is addressing this. “The Hispanic community is 19% of the general population and has almost $3 trillion in buying power,” she says, emphasizing the need to support programs that prepare students to engage meaningfully with this demographic.

Doug underscores Yerddy’s impact as a mentor, sharing his personal experience. “We actually hired someone who’s been great on our team. You visited her class and really motivated her,” he recalls.

When it comes to emerging trends, Doug asks Yerddy about untapped opportunities for holiday marketing. Yerddy notes, “The newer generations are looking for more sustainable holiday options while honoring their family traditions.” She sees this as an opportunity for brands to combine traditional elements with eco-conscious messaging.

Yerddy underscores the importance of authenticity in marketing to the Hispanic community. “It’s about being genuine and finding ways to partner with influential individuals who have a big presence in the Hispanic community,” she explains. Brands that understand their audience and reflect this in their campaigns will stand out.

She also highlights the significant economic impact of the Hispanic community. “The Hispanic population represents 63.6 million of the total population in the United States,” Yerddy shares. “They represent $2.8 trillion in purchasing power. Carefully investing in multicultural efforts is key.”

Holiday marketing offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with the Hispanic community, but it requires intentionality and cultural awareness. “Really putting a mindful, honest, genuine effort in attracting the Hispanic population, which has almost $3 trillion in purchasing power is key,” Yerddy concludes.

