Colleen Langevin

PROS Holdings, which provides AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, appoints Colleen Langevin as CMO. Langevin was previously CMO at Quest Software. Before that, she held executive leadership positions with Vista Equity Partners, Dell, CLEAResult and Iron Mountain. At PROS, Langevin will be responsible for the company’s global marketing organization and strategy, with a focus on scaling the demand generation engine as well as driving the next phase of digital marketing transformation. “Colleen’s extensive experience and unique blend of B2B brand and growth marketing skills make her the perfect fit for PROS,” said PROS chief revenue officer Todd McNabb.

Lauren Staples

DCG, a Washington, DC-based communications firm, brings on Lauren Staples as SVP of capture. Staples was most recently executive director, capture operations at CVP (Customer Value Partners), a healthcare and next-gen technology and consulting services firm. She has also served as director of the public sector division at cloud management solutions company CloudCheckr. At DCG, Staples is tasked with helping the firm’s growth team assign the right people to the right positions, in addition to serving a growth ambassador to all DGS staff. “Lauren is a force multiplier who will ensure we have the people, processes, and platforms required to exceed our clients’ expectations.” says DCG chief growth officer Benjamin Deady.

Frances Thomson

Transwestern, a platform providing real estate services, development, investment management and hospitality, brings on Frances Thomson as CMO. Thomson was most recently managing director, capital markets at real estate company CBRE, overseeing property marketing and business development teams and initiatives. She also has held project management and brand development roles at Houston marketing agency FKM. In her new post, Thomson will oversee the planning, development and execution of brand, marketing and communication agendas, as well as sales enablement initiatives across the firm. “Frances is a talented, passionate and energetic leader with a proven ability to inspire and collaborate with internal and external partners and investors," said Transwestern CEO Larry P. Heard.