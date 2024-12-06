(L-R) John Wren, Philippe Krakowsky

A strong acquisition wave washed over the marketing communications sector in 2024, highlighted by the game-changing marriage of Omnicom and Interpublic.

OMC chief John Wren and Interpublic’s Philippe Krakowsky expect the transaction will provide the financial heft needed to invest in the technologies to better compete with tech-savvy Publicis Group.

G&S, LLYC, Public Policy Holding Company, Ruder Finn, The Shipyard, Gregory FCA, Finn Partners, Dolphin Entertainment, and Acceleration Community of Companies made their own acquisition news during the year.

Edelman closed out the year by announcing that it is cutting 330 jobs as Richard Edelman deals with an eight percent dip in 2024 US revenues and moves to right-size the No. 1 firm for 2025.

Here are some PR highlights for 2024:

Teneo represents Nippon Steel Corp. as it moves to acquire US Steel Corp. for $14.9B as part of its strategy to add steel-making capacity in “districts and areas where demand is promisingly expected to grow.” President Biden and president-elect Trump oppose the deal, saying it poses a threat to national security.

Sports Illustrated came under fire for surreptitiously publishing a series of AI-generated articles credited to authors that don’t exist. The ensuing public furor over the incident suggests a looming challenge for publishers that have adopted or are currently experimenting with artificial intelligence, at a time when trust in the news is already at an all-time low.

Subject Matter+Kivvit rebrands as Avoq, an integrated shop with more than 200 professionals in Washington, New York, Asbury Park (NJ), Miami and Chicago. It begins life with 14 partners and former Subject Matter CEO Nicole Cornish at the helm.

Kirsty Graham, global CEO of Edelman’s practice and sectors unit, assumes command over the US operation. She succeeds Lisa Osborne Ross, who took a “leave of absence” in September 2023 and exited the firm in October.

JeffreyGroup chairman and founder Jeffrey Sharlach announced plans to step down. Before founding the agency in 1993, Sharlach held leadership posts at Carl Byoir & Associates (now part of Hill & Knowlton), Burson-Marsteller and Saatchi & Saatchi.

WPP CEO Mark Read merges PR flagships BCW and Hill & Knowlton to create Burson in his latest move to streamline the advertising giant. BCW chief Corey duBrowa, who was brought in from Google last year, will head Burson. H&K chief AnnaMaria DeSalva will support duBrowa as global chairman.

Publicis Health agrees to shell out $350M to settle claims that its predatory and deceptive marketing for Purdue Pharma designed to increase sales of OxyContin helped fuel the opioid crisis, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her office co-led a coalition of 50 state attorneys general. The French healthcare firm created ads, brochures and pamphlets that promoted OxyContin.

Tom Nides, who did a short stint as CEO of Burson-Marsteller, joins Blackstone as vice chairman for strategy and client relations. Howard Paster, who led WPP’s PR division after serving as CEO of Hill & Knowlton, recruited Nides in 2004 from Credit Suisse, where he was chief administrative officer.

Brunswick Group announces that Henry Timms, CEO of New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, will succeed CEO Neal Wolin, who held the post since 2018.

LLYC acquires a 70 percent stake in Lambert Global for an initial payment of $18.2M with the balance due in two years based on the EBITDA performance of the corporate communications/IR firm. The Spanish firm says Lambert Global will add $35.1M to its annual revenue base and triple its US business. The acquisition is LLYC’s biggest ever.

Lanny Davis

Lanny Davis, the noted crisis manager, media strategist and attorney who advised presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, joins Actum LLC in Washington as co-chair. The 78-year-old heads Lanny J. Davis Associates, the DC-based law firm that he launched in 2010.

WPP reports Q4 revenues inched ahead 0.3 percent to $4.1B in 2023 as CEO Mark Read wrapped up a year that he said was more challenging than expected due to cutbacks, mainly by technology clients.

Edelman reports that 2023 revenues declined 3.7 percent to $1.04B as its flagship US region was off 9.1 percent to $639M.

Ruder Finn acquires Flightpath, a 30-year-old New York-based digital marketing shop with 25 staffers. The firm, which is headed by founder/CEO Jon Fox, focuses on the healthcare, petcare, consumer, financial services and non-profit sectors.

Signal Group regains its independence as CEO Blake Androff purchases the Washington-based public affairs shop from Wiley Rein law firm, which had been its owner since 2014. He leads the firm with president Chelsea Koski, who will oversee day-to-day operations, and Robert Bole, who takes the newly created head of innovation and strategy position.

Public Policy Holding Company registers 24.1 percent growth to a record $135M during 2023. The London Stock Exchange-listed company is the parent of Seven Letter, Crossroads Strategies, O’Neill & Assocs., Alpine Group, Forbes Tate Partners, KP Public Affairs, Concordant Advisory and Multistate Associates.

Ari Fleischer, who was George W. Bush’s press secretary, signs on as a consultant at BCW. He handled press briefings from 2001 to 2003 and was key spokesperson during the 9/11 terror attacks and US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.

BerlinRosen Holdings rebrands as Orchestra, a holding company of eight agencies with more than 600 staffers in 12 offices in the US. Operating units are BR, Inkhouse, Glen Echo Group, Derris, Message Lab, M18, Onward and Brightmode.

The New York State Dept. of Health AIDS Institute kicks off a search for a firm to run a social media campaign to educate people about the syndemics of HIV, hepatitis C and sexually transmitted infections.

Rational 360 irons out a six-month contract with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to position it as a “sophisticated global investment fund.” It is in line for $1.2M in fees for strategic communications, $240K for digital ads and, $60K for travel expenses.

Mike McNamara, the former US CEO of Dentons, has joined Baretz+Brunelle, which serves the legal economy, as its first CEO. He will work aside B&B co-founders Spencer Baretz and Cari Brunelle.

The Shipyard acquires Fahlgren Mortine, No. 19 in O’Dwyer’s rankings of PR Firms with 2023 fee income of $39.2M. The fast-growing Ohio ad agency has worked for Smucker’s, Bob Evans Restaurants, Kroger, Ohio Lottery, Avery Dennison, Visit Myrtle Beach and Cardinal Health.

Gary Grates

120/80 GROUP, a digital health shop, names Gary Grates president as part of an expansion of the company’s scope and services. Grates is a former principal at Real Chemistry, EVP at GCI Consulting and founder of Edelman’s change and employee engagement group.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority looks for a firm to handle its $5M annual strategic marketing and communications budget.

Policy Policy Holding Company adds Sacramento-based Lucas Public Affairs to its roster of PA firms in a deal worth up to $22M.The initial $7.5M payment is composed of $6M in cash and $1.5M in stock issued to LPA owners.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency launches a search for a firm to produce PSAs and compelling PR messaging in support of its “Ready Campaign” emergency preparedness effort

Michael O’Brien, Ketchum’s president & global chief strategy officer, moves to 5WPR as global CEO. Dara Busch, co-CEO, exits to pursue new opportunities. Matt Caiola, co-CEO, remains at 5W, responsible for its corporate & technology communications practice.

Gregory FCA acquires BackBay Communications, a specialized financial strategic communications agency with offices in Boston and London. Gregory FCA came in at #13 on O’Dwyer’s 2024 ranking of financial PR firms, with BackBay following at #14. The combined firm will create the country’s sixth-largest financially focused strategic communications shop.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism inks a one-year agreement with MMGY Global to handle its PR efforts in the US. Development Counsellors International had a $22,500 monthly retainer pact to represent the Ministry, but the contract was not renewed.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority begins a hunt for a firm to serve as its Congressional and executive branch representative to promote the effort to run 200-mile-per-hour trains connecting Los Angeles to SanFrancisco, a 463-mile stretch.

Dara Busch rebounds from 5WPR and becomes CEO of Havas PR North America. She also will oversee Havas Formula, Havas Street and Havas Red US.

G&S acquires MorganMyers to boost its position in agribusiness marketing, and increase its number of CPG brands. MM will add $5M to G&S’s revenue base, as well as expertise in dealing with agricultural production & technology and farm & commodity organizations.

Roger Bolton says he’s stepping down as CEO of Page, the association of strategic communicators, at the end of the year following a 13-year run.

Teneo signs $4.7M pact to handle communications and corporate strategy support for COP29, the United Nations climate conference set for Baku, Azerbaijan from Nov. 11-Nov. 22. The seven-month contract with COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company calls for a monthly retainer of $475K, plus expenses. For May and June, Teneo is getting fees of $1.425M and $950K, respectively, “on an exceptional basis."

New York State’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services wants to hire firms to conduct crisis communications workshops throughout the Empire State. It envisions sessions for 25 to 40 of its officials, plus leaders from law enforcement, fire response and emergency management agencies.

Robert Gibbs, who was president Obama’s press secretary and global communications chief for McDonald’s, joins Warner Bros. Discovery. He takes the chief communications & public affairs officer job, a newly created position, and reports to CEO David Zaslav.

Robert Winnett decides not to take the editor position at the Washington Post, opting to remain as the deputy editor at the Daily Telegraph Group in London. DC Post publisher Will Lewis previously announced the hiring of Winnett and exit of editor Sally Buzbee.

Brunswick Group, FGS Global and The Levinson Group score in the top tier for both crisis & risk management and litigation support in the 2024 rankings from research firm Chambers and Partners.

Gail Heimann

Gail Heimann announces plans to step down as CEO of the Weber Shandwick Collective, capping a 28-year career at the Interpublic unit. President Susan Howe, who has more than 20 years of experience at Weber Shandwick, will succeed Heimann.

Finn Partners acquires Claudine Colin Communication, a 25-member arts and culture shop based in Paris. Founded in 1990, CCC has partnered with FINN’s Polskin Arts unit on projects in the fields of arts and culture over the years.

Dolphin Entertainment adds Elle Communications, a New York and Los Angeles shop that specializes in social and environmental impact. It will become a division of Dolphin’s 42 West, entertainment-oriented firm.

Edelman wins pact to provide strategic communications services and handle events for Alterra Management Ltd, the $30B climate-focused investment fund launched by the United Arab Emirates.

Damion Potter, former British diplomat and trade & economic development representative, joins Burson as global chair of its public affairs operation. He handled the UN Climate Change Conference hosted in Glasgow (COP26), served as UK ambassador to Panama, and held posts in Moscow and Taipei.

Michon Ellis

Golin appoints former McDonald’s director, global corporate communications and consumer public relations Michon Ellis as EVP, issues & crisis. Ellis most recently served as CEO of CLOUT, LLC, a consultancy specializing in crisis and reputation management, which he founded in 2019. He has counseled on campaigns for such brands as Bacardi, Beam Suntory, BMO Bank and Discover.

WPP CEO Mark Read sells a 50.1 percent stake in FGS Global, which generated $465M in 2023 revenues, to KKR for $775M as his firm’s Q2 sales dip 0.5 percent. The transaction values the financial communications shop at $1.7B. Headquartered in New York, FGS has more than 25 offices worldwide and 1,400 staffers.

JJ Carter, FleishmanHillard global COO and president, Americas moves up to succeed John Saunders as CEO, who will take on the role of chairman of the Omnicom PR Group agency.

Edelman Global Advisory hires Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, as a part-time vice chair. In announcing the hire, Richard Edelman said politics is now a crucial consideration for clients in brand marketing, employee engagement and reputation management.

Ballard Partners, which has strong ties to Donald Trump, agrees to represent Chinese video app TikTok. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law on April 24 requiring TikTok owner, Bytedance, to divest the video app within a year, or face a ban in the US.

Acceleration Community of Companies picks up a majority stake in New York-based DKC, the full-service communications shop. Founded in 1991 by Dan Klores as an entertainment and lifestyle shop, DKC represents brands such as TikTok, Citi, NYU Langone Health, Delta Air Lines and Airbnb.

Jason Teitler returns to Burson as executive VP-corporate affairs. He will focus on sports accounts. Teitler did a nine-year run at the WPP unit, exiting in 2019 as chair, fan experience & managing director in consumer & brand marketing.

Prosek Partners signs a 14-month $2.7M pact to provide communications support for The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s $925B sovereign wealth fund. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs PIF, which is bankrolling his his Vision 2030 modernization drive.

Omnicom acquires Interpublic in a stock transaction that creates a powerhouse that combined for $2.8B in 2023 PR revenues. The collection of OMC’s PR units Marina Maher Communications, Portland, Mercury, Porter Novelli, Ketchum, and Fleishman-Hillard generated $1.6B in ’23 revenues. They posted $1.2B in nine-month 2014 revenues. IPG’s Weber Shandwick, Golin, Current Global, R&CPMK, DeVries Global chalked up $1.2B in '23 revenues, and $887M during the first nine months of this year.

Edelman unveils plan to cut 330 people (5.3 percent of its workforce) to cope with an anticipated eight percent shortfall in 2024 US revenues and client demand for one-stop shopping for specialty services. The No. 1 PR firm is winding down its Edible (food), Revere (digital experiences), Salutem (health & wellness), Mustache (creative), EGA (public/government affairs) and Delta (brand strategy) units and consolidating those offerings at home base. It will retain client-specific brands Assembly for Microsoft, and Kinisi for Johnson & Johnson.

Jaclyn Rothenberg, who was director of public affairs at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, joins Avoq as senior VP in its New York office. Most recently, she spearheaded FEMA’s messaging and media strategy dealing with Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including combating misinformation campaigns.

Rochelle Ford, most recently president of Dillard University, will succeed Roger Bolton as CEO of the Page Society at yearend. Ford also served as dean of the School of Communications at Elon University, and chaired the PR department at the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University. In those posts, she influenced many CCOs—a lot of them are Page members—and PR agency people

Karina Byrne

Karina Byrne, senior managing director, strategy & communications at Teneo, shifts to H/Advisors Abernathy as managing director and head of the firm’s Los Angeles office.

New York Police commissioner Jessica Tisch names Delaney Kempner deputy commissioner of public information, effective Jan. 13. She succeeds the combative Tarik Sheppard, a friend of Mayor Eric Adams, who will be remembered for scuffling with interim commissioner Tom Donlon during a photo op at the NYC Marathon, Kempner is communications director for New York State attorney general Letitia James.