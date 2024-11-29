Alpine Group is providing Washington representation for Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing platform.

The focus is on federal appropriations matters and management of cloud computing technologies.

AWS registered $66.5B in nine-month revenues and chalked up $17.4 billion in operating income.

It boasts of major federal contracts, led by the $10B ten-year “Wild and Stormy” pact with the National Security Agency, and work for the Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency and the US Navy.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has a fraught relationship with Donald Trump. The company in 2019 said Trump launched “behind the scenes attacks” on it, which caused it to lose a major federal contact to Microsoft.

CEO Les Spivey leads the five-member AWS team, which includes Keenan Austin Reed, executive director and board member at Alpine’s parent company, Public Policy Holding Company.