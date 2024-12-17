The Education Above All Foundation, which is based in Qatar, is looking for a PR firm to do communication planning, content creation, risk analysis and international media outreach.

EAAF is the brainchild of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, mother of Qatar’s current emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Its goal is to harness the power of quality education for positive, sustainable, and inclusive change.

The Foundation has bankrolled more than 100 projects in 60 countries, supporting nearly 20M students and teachers.

Proposals are due Jan. 23 at:

Procurement Department

Qatar Foundation

Education Above All

MB3 Building, Inside the Education City

PO Box: 34173

Doha, Qatar

Al Rayyan

Read the RFQ (PDF).