FINN Partners is named global agency of record for Fiserv, which provides payments and financial services technology. FINN’s efforts as communication partner for the brand will focus on accelerating brand, marketing and PR efforts under its new, unified creative banner, “Fiserv Moves More than Money.” The scope of work includes such fintech and consumer tech communications services as creative campaigns and storytelling, media and influencer engagement, live activations and events and partnerships in the US and 14 markets internationally. FINN’s East Coast technology practice will lead the global engagement with in-market support from EMEA, APAC and LATAM colleagues. “We’re thrilled to have a strategic PR partner that will work alongside us and immediately impact our communications efforts,” said Fiserv head of communications Sophia Marshall.

B2i Digital, whose capabilities include investor communications and digital marketing, adds clinical-stage biotechnology company OS Therapies to its client roster. B2i is tasked with enhancing the company’s investor outreach, implementing data-driven strategies to raise awareness about its research and upcoming milestones, including the Phase 2b clinical trial for OST-HER2, a cancer treatment targeting recurrent, resected metastatic osteosarcoma. The next clinical data update on OST-HER2 is expected to be announced during the week of the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025 in January. "Our collaboration with B2i Digital aligns with our mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients and increase awareness of the unique

Percepture, a digital marketing and PR agency, signs on to work with Scope Technologies, a tech company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Percepture has been engaged to develop thought leadership initiatives that will aim to educate key decision-makers on the urgency of adopting quantum-secure solutions, as well as providing programmatic advertising. “Their expertise in digital marketing and deep understanding of our objectives will help us fast-track our mission to protect businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions," said Scope Technologies CEO James Young.