James Foster

Fashion retailer Hugo Boss brings on Netflix EMEA head of marketing James Foster as its SVP of global marketing. Before joining Netflix in 2023, Foster was head of global marketing and CMO for IKEA Retail. He also held a variety of positions over a 13-year career at Adidas, including VP Reebok Europe. Foster succeeds Nadia Kokni, who left the company in December. At Hugo Boss, Foster is responsible for further developing the company’s customer-centric approach and devising unique customer experiences. Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Greider noted that Foster “brings extensive experience at various global companies” and “will build on the strong foundation we have established over the past few years.”

Jackelyn Keller

Comscore, which measures and analyzes consumer behaviors, appoints Jackelyn Keller as its CMO. Keller has been an advisor to Comscore’s leadership team since September 2024. She previously served as global head of marketing at Quantcast, an AI powered DSP. Before that, she was head of market intelligence and global product strategy at Samsung Ads. At Comscore, Keller will be tasked with promoting the company’s measurement innovations and facilitating collaboration across a range of media companies. “Her background in operations, product and revenue strategy, paired with her exceptional talent for positioning and creating accessible branding, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to empowering our clients,” said Comscore CEO Jon Carpenter.

Evan Day

BriteCap Financial, a non-bank lender that works with small businesses, names Evan Day VP of digital marketing. Day was previously head of marketing at CAN Capital and senior marketing manager at software developer SimScale. He is also fractional CMO at fantasy sports app Gridiron AI. Currently pursuing a PhD in Neuroscience, he is experienced in data analytics, marketing automation and lifecycle management. “His expertise in digital marketing and lead nurturing will enhance our customer and partner experience,” said BriteCap CEO Richard Henderson.