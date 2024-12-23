Sean Pasternak

Sean Pasternak, who headed global PR at DXC Technology, has joined SimCorp as head of external communications.

New York-based DXC, which has 130K employees in 70 countries, helps companies modernize their IT networks. Pasternak had reputation management responsibilites and was a member of the team that forged a partnership with Manchester United.

He joined DXC from Manulife, where he handled global communications for Canada’s largest insurer and parent of Boston’s John Hancock Life Insurance Co.

Previously, Pasternak did a 14-year stint as a financial services reporter at Bloomberg News.

SimCorp provides software to companies in the asset management, insurance, and pension fund sectors.

It is a unit of Deutsche Börse Group, the German financial services/info tech giant with assets of more than $260B.