Stagwell enters into an agreement to acquire Create. Group, a strategic digital communications group that operates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The company will become a part of Stagwell's Code and Theory Network, which partners with businesses that focus on changing consumer behaviors, emerging technologies and AI. Create. Group founder and CEO Tom Otton will continue to lead the firm. Create. Group’s client roster includes the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT), Dubai Department of Economy (DET) and Tourism, Sony Pictures, Volkswagen Middle East, COP29, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and NEOM. “Create. Group and the Code and Theory Network share the same digital-led vision and together, we're the right size to produce quality, game-changing work," said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

Marketbridge, a growth consulting and marketing services firm, acquires April Six Science & Innovation and April Six Technology, whose services include PR & communications, branding and demand generation, from TheMISSIONGroup Plc. April Six Mobility, which works with clients in the B2C automotive sector, will remain part of The MISSIONGroup. April Six founder and CEO Fiona Shepherd will step down from her position as executive director on MISSION’s board. This is Marketbridge’s first acquisition in EMEA, expanding its global footprint. “This marks a significant step in our mission to eliminate fragmentation in sales and marketing efforts and provide our clients with integrated, high-velocity growth solutions,” said Marketbridge CEO John Shomaker.

Seventh Bear, a marketing consultancy that grew out of LA-based The Content Advisory, launches. TCA founder Robert Rose and lead analyst Cathy McKnight remain in charge of the rebranded firm. Seventh Bear will provide marketing consulting, advisory, training and fractional marketing leadership to companies of all sizes. It also remains the main marketing partner to the Content Marketing Institute, which works to advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. “Seventh Bear exists to help teams move smart, get creative, and use technology as a tool—not a crutch,” said Rose.