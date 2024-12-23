Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg, global affairs president at Meta Platforms, is exiting the company after a six-year run.

Joel Kaplan, VP-global public policy, will take over Clegg’s duties. He has strong ties to the Republican Party, having served as White House deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush administration.

Clegg is a former UK deputy prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats.

In a Facebook post, Clegg wrote that after having worked in British and European politics for nearly two decades, “It has been an extraordinary privilege to gain a front row insight into what makes Silicon Valley such an enduring hub of world-leading innovation.”

Clegg expects to leave Facebook during the next couple of months after representing the company at various international events during the first-quarter.