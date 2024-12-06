Ripley PR, which works with clients in the home service and skilled trades industries, is named a strategic partner by Nexstar Network, a member-owned organization that offers professional coaching, expert training, and peer connections to home service businesses in the US, Canada and Australia. Ripley PR will become a preferred public relations vendor for Nexstar's more than 1,000 members in the residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades. “Ripley PR has a proven track record and is well-known within the industry, and we welcome them as an excellent addition to our vendor program,"said Nexstar Network president and CEO Julian Scadden.

Impact PR & Communications signs on as agency of record for Colorado-based Westerra Credit Union. The agency will spearhead an awareness campaign to strengthen Westerra’s brand messaging, distinguish it from its competitors, and showcase its heritage as a teacher-founded organization through community connection and earned media stories. Westerra, the agency’s first client based in the Rocky Mountain region, furthers Impact’s expertise in the banking, credit union, financial advisory and investment sectors. “We recently worked with the IPR&C team on a project and the creativity and chemistry was apparent, so this seemed like a perfect next step,” said Westerra Credit Union VP of marketing Nicole Andrushko.

Equity Sports Partners, a sports marketing and media company, is working with youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service Perfect Game to advance its media and sponsorship sales. ESP will work to elevate Perfect Game's visibility with brands and expand its presence in the youth sports space. Its efforts to secure sponsorship opportunities will target both marketing partnerships and traditional media ad sales agreements. "Their expertise in sponsorships, media representation and digital strategy will allow us to better showcase our events, platforms and community to brands that want to engage with youth sports,” said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. Perfect Game says that to date, more than 2,210 players that have played in one of its events have gone on to play in Major League Baseball.