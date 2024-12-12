FGS Global is working with the non-profit Power Forward Communities coalition in the area of federal funding support as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

In August, PFC won a $2B seven-year National Clean Investment Fund grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to decarbonize homes and apartments, especially those in low-income and disadvantaged areas.

The money would be used to purchase solar panels, home battery systems, EV chargers, wiring and weatherization products.

That outlay—made possible by president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, is to start flowing into projects in early 2025.

Team Trump is not a fan of the IRA.

PCF members include Habitat for Humanity, United Way Worldwide, Rewiring America, Enterprise Community Partners and Local Initiatives Support Corp.

FGS partners Catharine Ransom, who heads government affairs for the energy & sustainability practice; and Mike Iger, chief of staff for ex-Rep Carolyn Maloney, handle the PCF push.

KKR owns FGS.