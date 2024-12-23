Alex Dudley

MikeWorldWide brings on Alex Dudley as EVP, head of crisis. Dudley comes to MWW from Cloudbreak Communications, where he served as principal, putting together crisis plans and counseling clients. Before that, he was SVP, communications at Charter Communications. Dudley has also served as group vice president, public relations at Time Warner Cable and SVP at Dan Klores Communications.

Conor Fennessy

Rocket Companies, the parent company of Rocket Mortgage, names Conor Fennessy director of state government and external affairs for Eastern US, effective Jan. 6. Fennessy comes to Rocket after working for 10 years at Mercury Public Affairs, where he most recently served as managing director. Before that he was political director for the New Jersey Republican State Committee. In his new role, Fennessy will coordinate state legislative and regulatory affairs, industry trade associations, and external stakeholder relationships for the Rocket Family of Companies.

Matthew Goffe

DC-based law firm Eckert Seamans promotes Matthew Goffe to the role of firmwide CMO. Goffe was most recently senior director of business development and attorney recruiting at the firm. Before coming to Eckert Seamans in 2022, he was business development manager at McGuireWoods. At Eckert Seamans, he oversees the firmwide marketing and business development initiatives, working closely with firm leadership to drive client engagement, business development, communications, media relations and marketing efforts. “His extensive experience across the marketing, business development and recruiting spaces is a valuable skillset that drives forward our firm’s vision,” said Eckert Seamans chief operating officer Eddie Raychaudhuri.