Richard Powell

Richard Powell, who was most recently chief administrative officer and head of corporate development at the Consello Group, joins Prosek Partners as chief operating officer.

Before coming to Consello, Powell was a vice president and chairman at Teneo. He has also served as chief communications officer at Bloomberg and COO worldwide at Burson-Marsteller.

Over the course of his career, Powell has managed communications for financial advisory, public affairs and venture capital firms and counseled clients on a range of complex problems.

At Prosek Partners, his focus will be on strategy, growth, operations, business development and client advisory.

“Rick has a rare combination of top communications, policy, advisory and operational experience,” said Prosek Partners managing partner Jennifer Prosek. “His dynamic career and past roles will be a major benefit to the firm as we continue to grow around the world.”