Julie Karbo

As we enter 2025, the tech PR industry finds itself at a crossroads given technological advancements, economic recovery and radically evolving client expectations. We’ve identified key trends, challenges and opportunities that will shape the coming year for PR professionals, agencies and the businesses they support.

PR industry trends and challenges

Shifts in the tech PR landscape. One of the most significant shifts in 2025 will be the continued exploration of AI’s practical value and the evaluation of necessary guardrails around its usage. AI, particularly Generative AI, has already demonstrated its transformative potential, but the emphasis in 2025 will be on using AI responsibly and effectively.

The tech PR industry is also slowly emerging from the economic aftershocks of COVID-19, which significantly slowed agency hiring and client budgets. As the market recovers, the pace of new business opportunities is picking up, bringing renewed optimism and competition.

The role of GenAI in PR. With 80 percent of PR professionals recognizing AI integration as a critical tool, it’s no secret that GenAI is poised to revolutionize how PR agencies operate. PR pros must exhibit deeper knowledge and practical application of GenAI tools, especially in data analysis, content generation and campaign optimization. While automation offers immense potential, it’s crucial to strike a balance between technological efficiency and human creativity. The latter will always be irreplaceable when crafting compelling narratives and building genuine connections.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Jan. '25 Special Issue on Crisis Communications



Challenges for PR professionals

PR teams face two primary challenges: keeping their skill sets sharp and addressing the desire for detailed, measurable ROI. Agencies will need to:

Demonstrate how PR initiatives align with and drive business objectives.

Maintain a relentless focus on quality, customization and relevance in pitching.

Not only continue to embrace data analytics and GenAI to measure campaign results but leverage AI-driven analytics to predict future performance based on historical data and current trends. This forward-looking approach will allow PR professionals to optimize their strategies proactively.

For hiring, 2025 will continue to favor agencies as the labor market remains more balanced after years of being candidate driven. This presents an opportunity to build strong, diversified teams equipped with the skills to tackle modern PR demands.

Trends to leave behind

Outdated views of PR success. Some prospective clients have an older view of PR where success is based on who you know. You can have close relationships with reporters, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to print your clients’ articles. The notion that you’re only as good as your Rolodex is as outdated as watching “Mad Men” and thinking that’s how advertising works in 2025. PR results will continue to be driven by a deep understanding of trends and using that knowledge to develop pitches and narratives based on compelling and different perspectives. Layer in quality data and have a deep understanding of reporters and what drives coverage in each publication. Mix in relentlessness and you have the formula for PR success.

Diminishing relevance of Twitter/X. Twitter/X continues to lose relevance in B2B tech PR, with many shifting their focus to platforms such as BlueSky, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Reddit. The growing aversion to Twitter’s increasingly polarizing environment makes these other platforms more important and effective for fostering engagement and building brand presence.

Press releases and mass pitching. Press releases are evolving into fact-checking tools for journalists rather than primary drivers of coverage. Agencies should avoid the “one-size-fits-all” approach, reserving press releases for their intended purpose and exploring other avenues for things like customer and stakeholder communication. Similarly, mass pitching remains ineffective; customized, thoughtful outreach will continue to be the gold standard for securing meaningful coverage.

A changing media and digital landscape

The media landscape is increasingly dominated by digital platforms and influencers. Micro and niche influencers are becoming essential to PR strategies, as their trust-first approach and ability to engage narrow, highly targeted communities are invaluable in a crowded digital ecosystem. These influencers foster deeper connections and deliver impactful results that surpass sheer reach metrics.

On the other hand, traditional media will continue to consolidate, leading to fewer outlets and reporters covering broader beats. This has amplified the need for agencies to develop custom content, such as native advertising, white papers, videos and articles. Agencies must be agile in navigating this shift, creating high-value content that resonates with both traditional and nontraditional audiences.

Client expectations and ROI

Clients are increasingly demanding tangible ROI from their PR investments. The C-Suite and Boards now expect PR efforts to be directly tied to business goals, such as filling the top of the sales funnel, accelerating the customer decision-making process and expanding awareness in new markets through thought leadership and differentiation.

Agencies must prioritize showcasing the impact of PR on business objectives. Success in 2025 will hinge on developing programs that deliver measurable results, support client goals with data-driven strategies and leverage insights from analytics to optimize campaigns in real-time.

Opportunities for smaller firms

Capitalizing on market shifts. The restructuring and layoffs at major PR firms present an opportunity for smaller, more agile agencies to shine. With outsourcing and streamlining becoming the norm, boutique firms can step in to provide:

Tailored solutions that larger agencies struggle to deliver.

Close, long-term client relationships built on trust and personalized service.

Specialized expertise in areas like startups, enterprise and health tech, where larger agencies are cutting or merging units.

Investing in AI and talent. As AI integration becomes a cornerstone of PR operations, smaller firms have a unique opportunity to invest in technology that aligns with their clients’ needs. Simultaneously, fostering a culture of professional development and retaining top talent will be critical. Agencies that prioritize thoughtful hiring practices and create opportunities for growth will attract and retain the best professionals in the field.

2025 marks a turning point for the tech PR industry. While AI and analytics take center stage, the importance of human connection and creativity remains a defining factor for success. Agencies that embrace change, invest in cutting-edge tools and prioritize authentic client relationships will be well-positioned to thrive.

***

Julie Karbo is CEO & Founder of Karbo.