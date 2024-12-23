Jordan Band (L) and Erik Moser co-authored this article.

2025 will be a year of extraordinary uncertainty and opportunity. Organizations must be deliberate in how they position themselves to protect their reputation and capitalize on emerging possibilities. There’s the specter of huge shifts in regulations for multiple core industries, dramatic changes in government policy and continued disruption from AI. In addition, recent events have demonstrated an increased risk for executive safety.

In this dynamic environment, it will be more important than ever to create a risk-aware culture. This most importantly includes engaged employees who can serve as an early-warning network to identify potential issues. They can also help mitigate active issues through informed advocacy and support.

Building a risk-aware culture includes the foundational elements of vulnerability assessments, mitigation plans and trained crisis communications staff, alongside ongoing training and awareness for leadership and employees.

Developing this culture requires a trusted partner who can negotiate the landscape with the company, providing informed perspectives on potential issues, preparing for known risks and supporting rapid response when inevitable crises occur. The most reliable resource is a communications team with the skills and experience to handle any challenge.

Risk-aware culture

The pace of change continues to accelerate. In 2025, the combined factors of a new administration, AI implementation and shifting public sentiment will ensure that change is a constant. In this environment, companies cannot afford to simply react to issues as they arise. Doing so will overwhelm them when the next issue emerges.

Organizations must be proactive, constantly monitoring risks and building a culture of awareness and mitigation. Even modest preparedness can significantly shorten the cycle of an issue and reduce its impact. This includes considering possible risk areas, preparing content to be ready ahead of time and aligning on strategies and approaches. Any time spent in advance will multiply its benefit in the moment.

This requires not only awareness of potential internal risks but also an understanding of external factors. Social issues will continue to dominate the news cycle and employees will continue to raise their voices—whether in support or opposition. So, knowing in advance how to respond to these issues can give companies a distinct advantage.

Anticipated 2025 scenarios

Looking ahead there are several scenarios are expected to see heightened activity and scrutiny in 2025, requiring careful communications planning and strategic responses:

Regulatory shifts: The new administration is anticipated to make changes to regulatory policies that could create opportunities for companies, while also raising the risk of fewer standardized reference points and guidance when a crisis arises.

Workforce negotiations: The ongoing scrutiny of profits, revenue and worker protections will continue to impact industries in 2025. With organized labor or activist employees, companies face high risks of external attention and business disruption. A deliberate communications approach will be essential to ensure business continuity and protect the organization’s reputation.

AI accountability: Companies must evaluate how they will implement AI solutions into their operations. While AI presents significant opportunities for innovation, efficiency, quality and safety, it also introduces business and reputational risks. If an AI-driven solution results in a client error, who will be held accountable? How will employees be trained to defend and advocate for responsible AI?

Reductions in force: Layoffs and workforce reductions are closely monitored by the media and often viewed as indicators of corporate health. When managed appropriately, these difficult decisions can reinforce employee confidence and drive positive external perceptions. Precise execution requires careful planning and preparation.

Cybersecurity: The inevitability of cyberattacks—whether through data breaches or ransomware—means companies must be prepared. Communications teams will show their value by mitigating reputational damage associated with these incidents. By quickly defining the narrative, setting clear expectations and addressing stakeholder needs promptly, organizations can minimize the impact of a cyber crisis.

Social impact: The expectations for how and when companies take a stand on social issues are evolving, and 2025 will be a critical year to shape these dynamics. Companies will need to continually evaluate public sentiment, adjust their messaging and ensure that their responses are authentic and aligned with the expectations of employees and the broader workforce. This will require nuanced, informed and adaptable approaches.

The range of possible scenarios can seem intimidating and that should be the motivation to start preparing early. There’s a saying that if you want shade from a tree, the best time to plant it was 20 years ago and the second-best time is now. Every minute of preparation can help shave hours off a response and tighten the incident cycle to close it out quickly.

Preparedness process

If your organization hasn’t yet invested in crisis preparedness and building a risk-aware culture, now is the best time to start.

Jordan Band is Managing Director + Partner, Corporate and Public Affairs, at Global Gateway Advisors. Erik Moser is Managing Director, Crisis and Reputation Management, at Global Gateway Advisors.