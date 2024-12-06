Collected Strategies represents Forward Air Corp. as the Tennessee-based freight forwarding company reviews its strategic options.

That review comes as activist Ancora Holdings reportedly has targeted Forward Air.

George Mayes, chair of Forward Air, said its new leadership team is making tangible progress in stabilizing the business with the aim of transforming it into a “global logistics powerhouse.”

The board and management team will pursue the best ways to enhance shareholder value, according to Mayes. That could be a sale, merger, financial transaction or continuing as a standalone company.

Whatever the outcome of the review, “Forward will not waver in its commitment to customers to deliver consistent high-quality service,” said Mayes.

The board has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review.

Collected Strategies has Nick Lamplough, Jim Golden, Tali Epstein working the Forward Air business.