(L-R) Andrew Rogers, Andrew Wishnia

Boundary Stone Partners, an energy transition strategic advisory and government affairs firm, brings on Andrew Rogers and Andrew Wishnia, veterans of the US Department of Transportation and Capitol Hill, as SVPs. They will lead the firm’s transportation and infrastructure practice. Rogers and Wishnia were both previously partners at EpicWorks Advisors, where they advised transportation and infrastructure clients on climate, safety and sustainability initiatives. At USDOT, Wishnia was deputy assistant secretary for climate policy, and Rogers served as deputy administrator and chief counsel. “Andrew and Andrew bring unmatched experience in developing, negotiating, and implementing transportation policy, and their expertise will be invaluable to our clients as we help them navigate the complex state and federal policy landscape and shape their business strategy,” said BSP Managing Partner Sydney Bopp.

Riley Althouse Beck

Dezenhall Resources, a DC-based crisis management and public affairs firm, promotes Riley Althouse Beck to VP. Beck previously served as a senior director at the firm. Before coming to Dezenhall in 2019, she was deputy press secretary at the US Department of Health and Human Services. The firm has also promoted William Kim and Kaci Donegan to senior counselors. All the promotions were effective as of Jan. 1. “These members of our team are a prime example of the type of talent, creativity and expertise that Dezenhall aims to provide to our clients,” said Dezenhall CEO Anne Marie Malecha.

Chris Flores

Insycle, which provides data management solutions for businesses, appoints Chris Flores as VP of sales and marketing. Flores was most recently VP, marketing at software developer Bennie. In his new post, he will oversee Insycle's global sales strategy, go-to-market initiatives and customer engagement efforts, with a focus on enhancing the company’s market position, building strong partnerships, and ensuring customers achieve maximum value from the company's solutions. “Chris' dynamic leadership and deep understanding of sales and marketing strategies will play a pivotal role as we expand our reach," said Insycle CEO Yonatan Lee.