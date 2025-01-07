Dana White

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has appointed Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship and a good friend of Donald Trump, to its board of directors.

The appointment is bound to please the incoming president. In his book, "Save America," Trump said Zuckerberg would “spend the rest of his life in prison,” if Facebook plotted against his 2024 re-election campaign.

White, who was a fixture at the president-elect’s rallies, is responsible for the strategic direction of UFC, which produces more than 40 live events annually, and broadcasts the fights to nearly 1B households in more than 170 countries.

Trump’s ties to White date back to 2001 when the now president-elect agreed to host cage fighting events at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City. That move relieved some of political pressure to ban the sport, which Sen. John McCain called “human cockfighting.

During his victory speech on election night, Trump personally White for his support, labelling him a “tough guy.”

Until receiving the invite from Meta, White wasn’t interested in joining a board of directors. "I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future," he said in a statement. "I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside."

Zuckerberg reportedly bonded with White because he is fighting fanatic. White tried to organize a fight between Zuckerberg and X boss Elon Musk. That effort flopped.

White’s recruitment to the Meta board follows the company's elevation of Republican Joel Kaplan to oversee global public affairs, succeeding UK politico Nick Clegg. Kaplan worked in the White House as deputy chief of staff in the George W. Bush administration.

Facebook’s antitrust trial is slated to begin in April.