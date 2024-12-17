French/​West/​Vaughan brings Detroit-based The Millerschin Group, which it acquired in 2022, under the umbrella of the FWV agency brand as part of its Detroit office. The rebranding strengthens FWV’s footprint in the automotive and mobility sectors. Under the FWV banner, the Detroit office will expand into B2C marketing, while staying true to its roots as a partner to the mobility and manufacturing industries. Over its 24-year history, TMG has served a roster of global clients such as Eaton, LG Energy Solution, Lear, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America and WABCO. FWV’s Detroit office will join a network of specialty divisions, including AMP3 PR (New York City), Fetching PR (Tampa), and Prix Productions (Los Angeles). “The Millerschin Group’s legacy of excellence and deep expertise in mobility and manufacturing align perfectly with FWV’s vision for expansion in the Metro Detroit region,” said FWV chairman and CEO Rick French.

Evan Swarztrauber

CorePoint Strategies, a public affairs firm focused on technology and telecommunications policy issues, launches. The firm is headed up by Evan Swarztrauber, former policy advisor to FCC chair-designate Brendan Carr and former chairman Ajit Pai. It offers such services as strategic counsel, communications and coalition building, as well as public policy campaign development, management and execution. “In today’s realigned policy environment, there is no issue too technical or wonky to be unaffected by politics,” said Swarztrauber. “Stakeholders within the tech and telecom sectors need to consider all available pathways to influencing the public policy outcomes that will shape the future of these markets.

Later, which offers influencer marketing and social media management software, acquires influencer platform Mavely from Rhyz Inc, a subsidiary of multilevel marketing company Nu Skin Enterprises. The acquisition was funded with a $250M investment from equity investor Summit Partners. Mavely’s cofounders and leadership team—CEO Evan Wray, CTO Sean O’Brien, and CFO Kevin Kenefick—will join Later’s leadership team. Later's AI predictive analytics will now leverage first-party performance data from Mavely's network of more than 120,000 creators. “Bringing Mavely under the Later umbrella is a major step in redefining how marketers and creators work together,” says Later CEO Scott Sutton. “This move enables us to deliver a seamless, full-funnel experience for marketers—offering return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) based campaigns and driving predictable, attributable outcomes.”