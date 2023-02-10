California seeks a firm to handle a $3.5M marketing/ad program to promote awareness of, and increase sign-ups in, its job corps program.
CA Seeks to Promote Job Corps
Tue., Jan. 7, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
Category: Government
