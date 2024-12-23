Andrew Frank

Are you prepared for how upcoming policy shifts might recalibrate your company’s priorities? In the United States, we have a new President, and with the incoming administration comes a new set of policies, challenges, uncertainties and lots of unknowns. The same holds true globally, with recent national elections in the UK and Japan and upcoming elections in Germany, Australia and many other nations.

The role of strategic advisory and communications planning in navigating emerging public affairs issues becomes increasingly critical during the transition to a new administration. Consistently changing political landscapes must be monitored, assessed and reacted to depending on the various business, legal and policy interests of the enterprise. CEOs must ensure that their communication team works closely with general counsels and government affairs functions to be prepared to react to any business impact in real time and inform both internal and external stakeholders as appropriate. Additionally, depending on where business is conducted, it’s important to have your pulse on changes at the regional regulatory level—as well as the individual country level—to anticipate the potential effects of tariffs, taxes and other policies critical to the company’s success.

While remaining attuned to political and cultural shifts is key for business relevance, positive growth and success, it’s equally important to make sure a company stands on its own principles. These principles should be implemented to weather the test of time and endure legislative and regulatory changes.

At KARV, we have worked with companies through many shifting business and political cycles. While these times of change are often daunting, we find advanced strategic planning can bring calm to the chaos by ensuring scenarios are mapped out, situations and stakeholders are monitored and business decisions are not made flippantly.

It’s essential to work with and be able to rely on advisors who understand how to craft communication strategies that can swiftly and effectively address any challenges your company may face. The KARV team has decades of experience in developing carefully considered and adaptable crisis communications and public affairs programs that are designed to help a client achieve its business and policy goals in a constantly tumultuous environment.

In our fast-paced world, controlling the narrative is more critical than ever. An essential component of an effective crisis communications plan is properly identifying the right media channels to reach critical stakeholders to convey what has happened and what the client is doing to address any harm caused and prevent a recurrence. Leveraging traditional, online and alternative media platforms enables companies to directly engage with their key audiences and shape public perception during uncertain times. KARV is positioned to help design corporate positioning strategies that ensure smooth transitions while minimizing operational disruptions.

An important consideration in any crisis plan is the message delivery systems that will reach all external and internal audiences. In 2025, traditional media on its own will not cut it to get a company’s message across in a crisis scenario. In fact, empirical research shows the U.S. presidential election was largely decided by alternative media sources. These engagements helped solidify the new era of media, where the political landscape continues to shift and where the rules of engagement are changing from year to year. By understanding how to leverage alternative media as another powerful communications platform, companies and individuals alike can optimize media coverage and most directly reach key stakeholders where they are.

Our clients recognize that a single post on X or TikTok can significantly alter the public perception of a company and amplify its visibility and position. At KARV, we understand that engaging with local, grassroots journalists, targeted podcasters and select social media influencers can have an impact equivalent to what a headline in a top-tier newspaper once achieved.

To address this paradigm shift, KARV has developed a comprehensive protocol for leveraging alternative media on behalf of our clients. Additionally, we’re proactively cultivating relationships with influential figures across diverse alternative media platforms, enhancing our ability to guide clients in incorporating and leveraging them when appropriate to the policy, regulatory, legal or business issues they face.

At KARV, we take great pride in identifying exactly what strategic communications solutions and detailed crisis planning are needed for each client’s unique needs. With 2025 shaping up to be a pivotal year for change and challenge across both the U.S. and the global landscape, our team is fully prepared to support our clients in navigating whatever may come their way.

Andrew Frank is Founder and President of KARV Communications.