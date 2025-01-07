Mary Kosinski

FleishmanHillard names Mary Kosinski global managing director of health and life sciences. Kosinski was most recently head of global corporate affairs for health technology and clinical research company Pi Health. She was previously chief of staff and deputy VP, science & regulatory advocacy at PhRMA, and held a variety of senior posts with the US Department of Health and Human Services. In addition to leading FleishmanHillard’s largest sector, Kosinski will be responsible for driving transformation, expanding focus and delivering integrated solutions for clients. “Mary’s energy and deep regulatory and policy experience will bring tremendous insights to our clients and fresh perspectives to our team,” said FleishmanHillard global head of practices and sectors Mark Mortell. Fleishman has also brought on John Gisborne as global head of strategic client partnerships for the health and life sciences sector, Marc Longpre as the sector’s global head of strategy and insights and Jenyne Engelhardt as its global head of operations and integration.

(L-R) Dianne Nellor, Ashley Palmer

Cornerstone Government Affairs adds agriculture policy specialist Dianne Nellor and health policy expert Ashley Palmer to its federal government relations team. Nellor comes to the agency after serving for more than 20 years on the US Senate Committee on Appropriations, most recently as clerk/subcommittee staff director for its Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies. Palmer also worked for the Senate Committee on Appropriations, as professional staff member on its Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. “They bring a wealth of experience and expertise, a broad range of relationships and excellent reputations to the firm,” said Cornerstone CEO Geoff Gonella.

Jai Chabria

MAD Global Strategy, a bipartisan public affairs firm, promotes Jai Chabria to partner. Chabria, who has been with MAD Global since 2022, also served as chief strategist and general consultant for JD Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign. Before coming to MAD Global, he was a managing director at Mercury. Chabria was also a senior advisor to former Ohio governor John Kasich. He runs MAD Global’s Ohio operation, focused on growing the company’s regional footprint, as well as its national presence. “He is a proven leader who has won some of the most challenging political races in the country, and he brings that expertise to the clients we serve,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime.