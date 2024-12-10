Firecracker PR picks up SOAX, a UK-based company that provides data extraction services. It will build out the company’s media relations strategy, with a focus on increasing brand awareness for their proxies, scraper APIs and other industry-specific solutions (market research, eCommerce, goods purchasing, recruitment). SOAX has teams in more than 50 countries, helping clients collect and leverage public data.

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for NEIT, a new premium Irish whisky brand. RG2 will oversee an integrated communications strategy aimed at positioning NEIT as the leading independent premium whisky brand in the UK, with a focus on engaging untapped audiences beyond the stereotypical whisky drinker. Its efforts will include managing media relations, activating brand partnerships and driving awareness, targeting the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle spaces. “Our vision has always been to craft a whisky that not only honors the rich heritage of Irish distilling but also breaks new ground by appealing to a modern and diverse audience. With this new partnership, we hope to redefine whisky culture and create a brand that resonates with all,” said NEIT Whisky founder Luca Fracassi.

ke comms, a mission-driven public relations + writing agency based in Tulsa, OK, is extending its partnership with The University of Tulsa through at least the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The partnership includes providing UTulsa with writing support, focusing on short- and long-form stories from across campus as well as events at the University. The agency’s efforts center on the Collins College of Business, the College of Law and the UTulsa magazine. “Not only does ke comms get to capture some really amazing students, faculty and administrators working on cutting-edge research, projects and programs, but we get to do it in our own backyard,” said ke comms founder and CEO Kristi Eaton. UTulsa has 4,000 students in engineering, business, science, law, art and humanities.

Beach House PR, a woman-owned firm with offices in Los Angeles; Newport Beach, CA; and New York, signs on to represent Avène USA, a line of dermatologist-recommended products targeting people with sensitive skin. The agency will be overseeing press, influencer, makeup artist & VIP relations in the US. Beach House has worked with such clients as the Professional Beauty Association, Mad Rabbit and Revlon.