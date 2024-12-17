AC&M Group, a minority-owned marketing agency based in Charlotte, NC, opens an office in Monterrey, Mexico. The new office is AC&M Group’s second international location, following the addition of a digital team in La Plata, Argentina, in 2023. The agency says the expansion into Monterrey will help it provide clients with comprehensive marketing services that resonate with diverse audiences. “Monterrey’s dynamic business landscape and exceptional talent make it an ideal location for us to better serve our clients and drive innovative marketing solutions,” said AC&M Group co-founder and CEO Jaime Cardenas. AS&C has worked with such clients as National Gypsum, Sherwin-Williams and Rayados de Monterrey,

Superior Public Relations, a Chicago shop, Boston's -based Next Step Communications form a partnership and rebrand as 983 Group (a nod to the 983 miles separating Chicago and Boston). The new entity will focus on delivering strategic B2B communications and digital marketing to clients in the technology and health sectors. It will work to connect its storytelling skills with such marketing initiatives as lead generation and customer conversion. Superior founder and CEO Aimée Eichelberger will serve as principal and CEO of 983 Group, while Next Step founder Nigel Smith will be principal and president. “We see earned media as the foundation, and extending its value through targeted digital campaigns ensures it drives lead generation and supports the entire customer journey,” said Smith.

Supreme Group, with the backing of private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, acquires Curator24, a marketing and advertising agency that works with healthcare companies. Curator24 will maintain its established brand and operate as a standalone entity within Supreme Group. Its leadership, including founder and president Shannon Carlson, will continue to run the agency. Curator24 is the sixth agency to join Supreme Group, which was formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in the digital agency Supreme Optimization in March 2023. “Partnering with Supreme Group unlocks enhanced resources, new areas of expertise, and exceptional growth opportunities for both our clients and team,” said Carlson.