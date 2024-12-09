Ted McHugh

Ted McHugh, who was most recently managing director, head of strategic situations and investor relations at Edelman Smithfield, joins advisory and investing platform Consello as senior managing director.

At Edelman Smithfield, McHugh advised boards and executive teams across public and private companies. He previously served as SVP financial communications and capital markets for Edelman.

Before coming to Edelman, McHugh held senior leadership roles at Parkway Properties and Nasdaq, where he spearheaded business development initiatives for the firm's investor relations advisory and shareholder activism defense practices.

In his new post, he is tasked with assisting clients with navigating complex operational challenges and rising investor expectations through the development of value creation strategies.

“His deep expertise in transforming investor relations into a strategic advantage will be invaluable for companies aiming to unlock value and differentiate themselves in today's competitive landscape," said Consello founder & CEO Declan Kelly.