(L-R) Molly Doherty,

Laura Gingiss

Baretz+Brunelle, which works in the legal industry, promotes Molly Doherty and Laura Gingiss to partner. Doherty, who was previously a senior managing director at B+B, joined the firm in 2016. She has devised initiatives for highly visible appellate, antitrust and investment management practices, among many other areas of her work. Before Gingiss joined B+B in 2021, she headed business marketing communications for the US operating unit of Deloitte Consulting. Before that, she was director of public relations and communications at Wolters Kluwer. “These partner promotions recognize the reality that Molly and Laura have become true leaders within B+B as well as respected voices in the legal industry,” said B+B CEO Mike McNamara.

Kayla Fortin

Pixly, an influencer marketing agency that is part of the Acceleration Community of Companies, appoints Kayla Fortin as SVP in its consumer brand and influencer practice. Fortin was previously VP of creative partnerships at Access Brand Communications. Before that, she was brand director at Lupine Creative, where she led campaigns for clients including Google, HBO Max, and LG. In her new post, Fortin will lead the consumer & brand services department’s expansion, overseeing the introduction of such offerings as experiential influencer marketing, retail-focused campaigns, and always-on programs. “Kayla’s exceptional track record and forward-thinking vision will solidify Pixly’s position as a leader in both digital and experiential influencer marketing,” said Pixly CEO Gustav Lindell.

Vanessa Torres

Lowenstein Sandler, a national law firm that focuses on the investment funds, life sciences and technology sectors, names Vanessa Torres chief marketing & business development officer. Torres joins Lowenstein from Goodwin, where she was managing director, client development. She has also served as marketing and business development manager at BDO Consulting. “Vanessa brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience to Lowenstein. She has deep client development, marketing, and communications expertise, helping drive strategic growth,” said Lowenstein Sandler COO Michael R. Caplan.

(L-R) Ashley Rooney, Jana Lausevic

RooneyPartners, a New York-based integrated communications agency, promotes Ashley Rooney to senior associate. Rooney joined the firm in 2018 as an associate in its digital and Social Media practice. She supports social media management, influencer collaboration and audience development. “Ashley Rooney combines technical expertise in organic and paid social with a strong understanding of best practices to deliver programs that engage audiences and drive client success,” stated Len Costa, a firm partner who runs the digital and social media practice. Jana Lausevic, who joined RooneyPartners in 2022 as a junior associate, has been promoted to associate.