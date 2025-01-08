Josh Isay

Orchestra brings on Josh Isay, the co-founder and former CEO of SKDK, as a partner, effective Jan. 13. While at SKDK, he played a key role in the firm’s campaigns for Presidents Obama and Biden, as well as NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg. He also advised such Fortune 50 companies as Amazon and PepsiCo. Prior to helping found SKDK, Josh ran Chuck Schumer’s first Senate race and was his first Senate chief of staff. The Stagwell Group acquired SKDK in 2015, and Isay stepped down as CEO in late 2022. At Orchestra, Isay will advise the firm’s leadership and focus on scaling its advisory practice, helping clients align communications strategy with business objectives and navigate stakeholder relationships. "Josh's extensive experience—from Fortune 50 board rooms to the White House—make him exactly the right person to scale our executive advisory practice at Orchestra and help CEO's and boards navigate an increasingly complex world,” said Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen.

Akitsugu Era

Brunswick Group names Akitsugu Era a partner in its Tokyo office, effective Feb. 8. Era previously served as managing director, head of investment stewardship for BlackRock Japan. Before that, he served as the corporate governance manager and equity analyst at Nikko Asset Management. At Brunswick, Era will strengthen the firm’s strategic advisory capabilities in Japan, advising clients in Japan and globally on a range of corporate governance issues. “Akitsugu is a widely regarded expert on corporate governance and responsible investment in Japan, and his extensive knowledge and experience will be of deep value to our clients,” said Brunswick Group CEO Henry Timms.

Wendi Wilkes

Banner Public Affairs hires Wendi Wilkes to serve as SVP of government relations and chief of staff of the firm’s growing Water Practice. Wilkes joins Banner from the EPA, where she most recently served as the director of infrastructure implementation for the Office of Water, and helped advance President Biden’s $50 billion water infrastructure investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. She was previously manager of regulatory and legislative affairs for the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators. At Banner, Wilkes will work to further solidify Banner’s leadership in the infrastructure sector. “Her breadth of experience, deep policy expertise and inclusive leadership style make her an exceptional asset to our team and our clients,” said Banner partner and chair of the firm’s Water Practice Mae Stevens.