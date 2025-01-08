Deborah Mattison

Teneo has recruited Deborah Mattinson, who was head of strategy for now UK prime minister Keir Starmer, as a senior advisor in its London office.

She helped devise the game plan that drove the Labour Party’s landslide victory over the Tories, and put Starmer in power.

Mattinson also was a pollster for Labour’s Gordon Brown when he was chancellor of the exchequer and then prime minister.

Prior to her political work, she founded BritainThinks (now ThinksInsight), a research and insights business that counseled corporate and public sector clients.

At Teneo, Mattinson will help clients develop stakeholder communications strategies.

Andrew Feldman, CEO of Teneo’s UK Strategy and Communications unit said Mattinson “has unrivaled expertise in using research insight to help organizations understand and address their stakeholder landscape.”

Mattinson will not get involved in political lobbying in compliance with PRCA Code.