Gerrick Johnson

KCSA Strategic Communications has named Gerrick Johnson senior VP in its investor relations unit.

Johnson, who has more than three decades of Wall Street experience, was running GLJ Advisers, counseling companies on investor targeting, messaging and strategy.

Before launching GLJ, he spent 22 years at BMO Capital Markets as managing director and senior equity research analyst, focusing on consumer products companies.

Earlier in his career, Johnson was an assistant VP and associate portfolio manager in private wealth management at Bankers Trust.

KCSA president Todd Fromer said Johnson’s “extensive experience in equity research and deep industry knowledge will add further depth to our exceptional bench of IR counselors.”