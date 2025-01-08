Keith Cocozza

Keith Cocozza, senior VP of communications at CNBC, will serve as chief communications officer of what is now called SpinCo, once it is spun-off from Comcast Corp.

As a publicly traded company, it will house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and GolfNow.

Prior to joining CNBC, Cocozza was executive VP of corporate marketing and communications at WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner).

He also launched Inwood Consulting, a PR and communications shop, and worked in New York State and New York City government jobs.

SpinCo’s units combine for $7B in annual revenues and reach 70M US households.