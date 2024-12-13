Crosby Marketing Communications is named a prime contractor on the National Institutes of Health’s five-year, $1 billion Public Information and Communication Services contract. The contract will help NIH procure comprehensive communications and social marketing services such as research, media support, audience outreach and promotion, materials development, digital engagement and program evaluation. Crosby’s client roster also includes the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, Kaiser Permanente, OrganDonor.gov, Shriners Children’s, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. “We’re honored to be selected for this prestigious contract and look forward to using our expertise to help NIH engage diverse stakeholders and consumer groups and promote advancements that positively impact the health of our nation,” said Crosby president Raymond Crosby.

Champion signs on as agency of record for craft spirits brand Western Son Vodka. The agency will lead strategic initiatives to amplify the brand’s visibility, enhance consumer engagement and drive incremental sales. Its efforts will focus on integrated omnichannel marketing campaigns across digital, social media, influencer and media relations to elevate the brand within key markets such as Texas and Oklahoma, while also expanding its national presence. “Champion’s deep experience in building brand recognition in competitive markets makes them the perfect fit for us,” said Western Son Vodka VP of brand marketing & on premise Erin King. “We’re looking forward to leveraging their expertise to increase visibility, attract new customers and strengthen our presence locally, regionally and nationally.”

The Uptown Agency, a Dallas-based brand development, digital marketing and strategic communications firm, is partnering with TEZ Technology, which provides mobility, parking and payment solutions. The agency will leverage its brand strategy expertise to elevate TEZ Technology's visibility and strengthen its position as a market leader. "When we sought a partner to help us grow the TEZ brand, The Uptown Agency's track record of success and deep expertise made them the clear choice," said TEZ Technology VP of marketing Don Abell.