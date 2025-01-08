Kelly Skoloda

Independence Health System appoints Kelley Skoloda as chief marketing and communications officer. Skoloda was most recently founder and CEO of her own company, KS Consulting & Capital. She was previously a partner/director of global brand marketing for Ketchum. In her new role, Skoloda will oversee all marketing, branding, and communication efforts. “Her deep expertise in marketing and communications, combined with her innovative approach, will help us further our mission to provide expert care in the communities we serve,” said Independence Health System CEO Ken DeFurio.

TrailRunner International names New York-based managing director Zack Kozlak head of the US. He has been with the agency since 2016, and was previously a client executive at Burson-Marsteller. Kelly Wallace, who was most recently chief operating officer at the agency, will now serve as chief media/brand officer. She will lead the firm’s work training C-suite executives for high-stakes media interviews and presentations while retaining responsibility for the firm’s branding and communications. Before joining TrailRunner, she spent five years at CNN as an editor-at-large.

Drumfire Public Affairs, a D.C.-based firm, promotes Katy Rodriguez to SVP and chief of staff. Rodriguez has been with the firm since 2016, most recently serving as VP. She has been the primary point of contact for many of the firm’s clients and key strategic partners. Before coming to Drumfire, she was a senior counselor at Dezenhall Resources and public relations director for the Statistical Assessment Service at George Mason University, a non-profit organization dedicated to correcting scientific misinformation in the media. “Katy's unique contributions and professional growth over the years have made this promotion a natural next step in recognizing her critical role in the firm’s current and future success,” said Drumfire founder and CEO Aaron Saunders.

Guitar Center, a retailer of musical instruments, names Todd Lauer SVP of brand marketing and creative. Lauer comes to Guitar Center from financial planning company Empower, where he served as head of creative. He previously held the head of creative post at Lending Tree. In his new role, Lauer will lead the company's marketing campaigns, visual merchandising, creative content, marketing research, organic social and public relations. "Todd's expertise and passion for creative storytelling will play a critical role in deepening our connection with customers and driving our brand forward in innovative and meaningful ways," said Guitar Center CEO Gabe Dalporto.