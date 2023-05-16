Julia Giannini

Brunswick Group has added Julia Giannini as a partner in its sustainable business practice to advise clients on societal and environmental matters.

She joins the “critical issues advisory” from global healthcare firm Bupa Group, where Giannini was group head of environmental and climate action.

Previously, Giannini worked as senior sustainability manager-social purpose at ITV, helping it devise its Net Zero 2030 plan, and chairing the 25-member Green Team Steering Group

She also was client director at Given, a purpose-driven consultancy handling Virgin Media, Procter and Gamble, Canon Europe, Nespresso, and Twinings Ovaltine.

Brunswick CEO Henry Timms said Giannini’s “expertise and deep experience in helping businesses tackle their biggest issues will be a huge asset to our clients.”